Screen Printing Sales Community Expand

Sales.Ink launches a second cohort to help support industry salespeople and owners.
(PRESS RELEASE) Sales.ink, a private, vetted community designed to help print-shop salespeople drive outbound growth and build a more predictable revenue stream, is accepting applications for its second cohort of members.
Benefits already experienced by the first cohort of this private network include twice monthly group meetings, 1:1 connections to Sales.Ink team, access to sales content, a digital community and more. The goal is to address the gap around supporting, coaching, and developing salespeople to reduce turnover and improve performance. Specifically, the focus is on helping shops with inbound-driven revenue create a stronger growth engine using a more dialed-in outbound strategy.
The organization is the brainchild of Kevin Baumgart, founder of SetSales and proven sales coach, who joined the industry in 2016.
To learn more and apply to be part of the second cohort, visit sales.ink.
