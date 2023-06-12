Inbox
Screen Pros Recall Their Most Influential Roles
They credit these experiences in making them the printers they are today.
- I worked at a large commercial offset printing company that ran three shifts and employed over 100 people. As the production manager, scheduler, and customer service supervisor, I saw a lot and it helped me with my own business. — Jim Heiser, Bullseye Activewear
- Graphic artist. When I started printing by hand, it was all of my own poster designs and illustrations. Learning to screen print from the artist’s perspective was invaluable. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints
- Small business owner. This role provided me with the perspective to see all of the angles in most situations. This is especially helpful when it comes to screen printing when there about 4000 variables that go into the process that could cause problems. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art
-
Facilitator. I have not pulled a squeegee for 30 years, yet my shop produces A+ quality printing. I oversee all aspects of the operation, not just the print room. I do all of the accounting, so I know where I stand at all times. It helps me know when to raise my price list and by how much. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression
- I spent my 20s in the music business. If you can make a living there, well… I learned to sell, I learned to balance a budget, I learned the value of a business relationship, and I learned why consistency matters. I also learned I love a good printed T-shirt. — Matthew Pierrot, Get BOLD – T-shirt Printing and Embroidery
- Owner of the company. How can someone believe in my product if I don’t believe in it myself? Being the owner means my name is attached to everything that goes out the door. — Sam Lapcevic, Branded Threads
- Production manager. Being there when everything happens has helped me notice the issues we face daily in our production. It has helped me see the issue and devise a plan to fix it while also implementing it myself. — Dario Vera, INKspired Promotions
- Lead printer at an all manual, water-based shop/press in Pittsburgh called Artist Image Resource. — Maxwell Beehner, Family Industries
- Student. I’m always a student to this industry, constantly learning, networking, and reaching out to vendors for support. You can never learn enough in this industry. — Ron Augelli, Talk Shirty to Me
- Just about every stage was important. Every step in the process is critical to a quality job. I personally always loved hand cutting Rubylith and mixing custom colors by eye. — Robert Francis, ScreenPrintPlus
