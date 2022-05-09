Screen Saver
Screen Saver Podcast: Authentic Branding
Joe Sudrovic discusses how being authentic affects his brand, leadership style, and working with customers.
IN THIS EPISODE, Adrienne Palmer chats with Joe Sudrovic about how being your true self leads to longtime customers, why unclogging a drain in the middle of the night is just as important as printing a shirt, and how to use social media to promote your work culture to potential new hires.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: The podcast that takes you inside the world of screen printing, straight from the shop floor. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, connects with screen printers from around the globe to help you grow your business.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
