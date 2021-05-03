Screen Saver Podcast: Design

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

IN THIS EPISODE, Adrienne Palmer and Veronica Anderson talk about the benefits of having design in-house, how YouTube can help you strengthen your own skills, and the right amount of edits you should allow between yourself and the client.