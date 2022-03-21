Screen Saver
Screen Saver Podcast: Personal and Professional Development
Gavin StGeorges explains how you have to focus on personal development before you can succeed professionally.
IN THIS EPISODE, Adrienne Palmer chats with Gavin StGeorges about ways to improve your personal and professional development, which in turn help build a strong management style.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: The podcast that takes you inside the world of screen printing, straight from the shop floor. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, connects with screen printers from around the globe to help you grow your business.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
How to Purchase the Right Screen Printing Equipment
Gig Poster Artists Get Ready for Flatstock 77 at SXSW
Mark Cuban Invests in Screen Printing Company
Famous Hip-Hop Artist Visits Screen Shop, Leaves an Unforgettable Stench Behind
14 Screen Printers Name What Sets Their Shops Apart
