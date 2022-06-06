Screen Saver
Screen Saver Podcast: Print Girl Mafia
Nikki Bowen and Christina Haines discuss the goals of their women-only group of screen printers.
IN THIS EPISODE, Adrienne Palmer chats with Nikki Bowen and Christina Haines on why safety is an important topic to discuss in your shop and at events, actions men can take to be better allies to women in the industry, and why you shouldn’t assume someone’s role based on their gender.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: The podcast that takes you inside the world of screen printing, straight from the shop floor. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, connects with screen printers from around the globe to help you grow your business.
