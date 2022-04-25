Screen Saver
Screen Saver Podcast: Processes
Marshall Atkinson on why processes are important to build, document, and, yes, change.
Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
IN THIS EPISODE, Adrienne Palmer chats with Marshall Atkinson about why you should be open to change – how you can, not why you can’t – and how throwing a five dollar bill on the floor for every minute of downtime can lead to a huge revelation.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: The podcast that takes you inside the world of screen printing, straight from the shop floor. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, connects with screen printers from around the globe to help you grow your business.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Screen Saver Podcast: Processes
Alternative Apparel Introduces “Earthleisure” Collections
California Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Mandate 4-Day Workweek
Gildan to Close Distribution Center with 128 Employees
Fire Destroys Michigan Screen Shop
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Shop Busted for Operating as Illegal Nightclub
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
College Cancels Screen Printing Program
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Gildan to Close Distribution Center with 128 Employees
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Fire Destroys Michigan Screen Shop
-
Headlines7 days ago
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda4 weeks ago
Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
5 Most Influential Promo Products for Americans Identified in New Report
-
Webinars4 weeks ago
2022 Apparel Trends for Garment Decorators