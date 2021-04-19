Connect with us

Screen Saver Podcast: Sustainability

Marshall Atkinson shares what it really means for screen printing shops to go green.
IN THIS EPISODE, Adrienne Palmer and Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting and Shirt Lab, discussing what going green really means, the plethora of resources available to business owners, and the many steps you can take to be a more sustainable shop.

ABOUT THIS PODCAST: The podcast that takes you inside the world of screen printing, straight from the shop floor. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, connects with screen printers from around the globe to help you grow your business.

