Screen Shop Busted for Operating as Illegal Nightclub

The law has caught up to a screen printing shop in the suburbs of New York City, which authorities found to have been operating as an unlicensed nightclub for several years, News 12 The Bronx reports.

Building inspectors recently paid a visit to the shop, where they found people charging for admission to an illegal party featuring dancers, alcohol and hookahs, the article explains.

The shop owner, who has been hit with violations before but has never shown up for court, told the news station he submitted paperwork last year to allow for gatherings.

Authorities are now also citing the property owner, who faces 10 violations.