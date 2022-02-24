Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires

B-Unlimited (Fayetteville, Arkansas), a screen printing company that counts about 250 universities as clients, has purchased 17.5 acres to build a bigger headquarters, the Fayetteville Flyer reports.

The new digs will allow the company to hire an additional 50 people over the next three years, the article says.

B-Unlimited, founded in 1994, currently employs about 250 people. From 2006 to 2019, the company landed on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. In 2020, it merged with JCG Apparel and expanded to six retail locations.