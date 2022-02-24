Connect with us

Headlines

Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires

Company eyes bigger digs to accommodate growth since merger.
mm

Published

1 hour ago

on

B-Unlimited (Fayetteville, Arkansas), a screen printing company that counts about 250 universities as clients, has purchased 17.5 acres to build a bigger headquarters, the Fayetteville Flyer reports.

The new digs will allow the company to hire an additional 50 people over the next three years, the article says.

B-Unlimited, founded in 1994, currently employs about 250 people. From 2006 to 2019, the company landed on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. In 2020, it merged with JCG Apparel and expanded to six retail locations.

Read more at the Fayetteville Flyer.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular