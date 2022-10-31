Headlines
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
Owner vows to build back: “Not sure what’s next, but this isn’t the end.”
An Illinois screen printer is resolved to reopen his shop after it was destroyed by a fire last week.
Full Throttle Screen Printing in Waterloo, Illinois was severely damaged when flames from a nearby motor home spread to the building that houses the shop and two other businesses, the Republic-Times reports. There were no injuries.
The motor home that caught fire belongs to Patrick Ahrens, the owner of Full Throttle. Waterloo Fire Chief Aaron Shive told the outlet the RV was plugged into the building at the time of the fire, but the cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.
On Facebook, Ahrens posted photos of the fire’s aftermath and wrote: “Don’t quite have the words right now, but I got the call at 2 a.m. that our shop was on fire. This business has been my life for the past 12 years. I built it from a single heat press and vinyl cutter to a full-fledged printing company.”
He added, “I’m feeling a bit numb at the moment. Not sure what’s next, but this isn’t the end. We’ll be back!”
Read more at the Republic-Times.
