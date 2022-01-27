Connect with us

Screen Shop Owner Accused of Sexually Assaulting Employees

The 39-year-old faces five felony counts.
The owner of American Screen Printing in Portage, Michigan, has been accused of sexually assaulting two employees, MLive.com reports.

Joshua Geiger, 39, is charged with five felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, the repulsive details of which are spelled out in the article.

Geiger was investigated by police after several women reported offenses. He was arraigned January 11 in Kalamazoo County District Court, then posted a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary examination February 23, according to the outlet.

Read more at MLive.com.

