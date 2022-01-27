Headlines
Screen Shop Owner Accused of Sexually Assaulting Employees
The 39-year-old faces five felony counts.
The owner of American Screen Printing in Portage, Michigan, has been accused of sexually assaulting two employees, MLive.com reports.
Joshua Geiger, 39, is charged with five felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, the repulsive details of which are spelled out in the article.
Geiger was investigated by police after several women reported offenses. He was arraigned January 11 in Kalamazoo County District Court, then posted a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary examination February 23, according to the outlet.
Read more at MLive.com.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Join the 2022 Screen Printing Mentorship Project
Screen Shop Owner Accused of Sexually Assaulting Employees
Check Out the Latest Screen Printing Products for January-February
Meet the 4th Annual Rising Stars of Screen Printing: Lee Stuart
NJ Screen Shop Gets Its Big Break with Celebrity Partnership
Check Out the Latest Screen Printing Products for January-February
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Rising Stars Awards5 days ago
Meet the 4th Annual Rising Stars of Screen Printing: Lee Stuart
-
Best of the Business1 week ago
NJ Screen Shop Gets Its Big Break with Celebrity Partnership
-
Product Wrap-Up5 days ago
Check Out the Latest Screen Printing Products for January-February
-
News7 days ago
Sun Chemical to Increase Prices for Inks, Coatings, and Adhesives
-
Press Releases7 days ago
Inkcups Showcases Pad and Laser Printing Systems at Impressions Expo 2022
-
Press Releases1 week ago
FESPA Launches Promo Campaign for Global Print Expo 2022
-
Screen Printing17 hours ago
Join the 2022 Screen Printing Mentorship Project