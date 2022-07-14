Connect with us

Screen Shop Owner Arrested on Child Sex Charges

Many of the alleged incidents happened at his business.
Kelly Crotts, the owner of the Full Court Press screen printing company in Florence, AL, was arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges, the WAFF 48 TV station reports.

Crotts, 47, pleaded not guilty to seven charges. According to the article, they include child abuse with sexual motivation (two counts); indecent exposure; second-degree sexual abuse (two counts); and indecent exposure (two counts).

Authorities say many of the incidents happened at his business. Crotts is currently out of jail after posting a $43,000 bond.

Read more at WAFF 48.

