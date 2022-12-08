Connect with us

Screen Shop Owner Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Domestic Violence

He was accused of sexually assaulting employees earlier this year.
Joshua Geiger, the owner of American Screen Printing in Portage, Michigan, has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to domestic violence, MLive.com reports.

Geiger, 40, was accused of sexually assaulting employees in January. He was indicted on five felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

He was charged in two cases. One of the cases was dismissed and the other was pleaded down to domestic violence charges, the article says.

Two former female employees brought the charges against Geiger, both testifying that he coerced them to perform sexual acts at work and home.

Kalamazoo Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chelsea Huber told the outlet that the plea agreement to a lesser charge doesn’t minimize what Geiger did, and that it can be easier for the victims if there is a guaranteed outcome.

