Headlines
Screen Shop Owner Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Domestic Violence
He was accused of sexually assaulting employees earlier this year.
Joshua Geiger, the owner of American Screen Printing in Portage, Michigan, has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to domestic violence, MLive.com reports.
Geiger, 40, was accused of sexually assaulting employees in January. He was indicted on five felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.
He was charged in two cases. One of the cases was dismissed and the other was pleaded down to domestic violence charges, the article says.
Two former female employees brought the charges against Geiger, both testifying that he coerced them to perform sexual acts at work and home.
Kalamazoo Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chelsea Huber told the outlet that the plea agreement to a lesser charge doesn’t minimize what Geiger did, and that it can be easier for the victims if there is a guaranteed outcome.
Read more at MLive.com.Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
“Office Apocalypse” Will Cause Cities to Reinvent Themselves
Screen Shop Owner Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Domestic Violence
Word of Mouth Is Not a Sales Strategy
I’m Not Paying You $25 an Hour to Stack Shirts
Meet the Engineers Who Are Expanding the Applications of Screen Printing
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda1 week ago
I’m Not Paying You $25 an Hour to Stack Shirts
-
Andy MacDougall2 weeks ago
Meet the Engineers Who Are Expanding the Applications of Screen Printing
-
Best of the Business3 weeks ago
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Denny’s to Drop $6 T-Shirt That’s Also a Breakfast Subscription
-
Events3 weeks ago
Top Quotes – and More Highlights – from PrintHustlers Conf 2022
-
Events4 weeks ago
Trust Printshop Opens Doors to Fellow Screen Printers
-
Marshall Atkinson3 weeks ago
40 Sustainable Actions That Screen Printers Can Take Right Now