Screen Shop Successfully Launches Local Merch Program

OUR SURGE SMALL Batch program was recently met with great excitement as we decided to roll out monthly merch releases honoring legendary community moments and people. With an amazing team of community-minded and passionate folks we rolled out our first release this week: Ma Kelly’s Restaurant. This project does several things that we’re fortunate to roll into one amazing program:

Pay Tribute to our Community’s Past – By releasing small batch (limited runs) of premium merch featuring iconic businesses, events, programs and leaders in our community we honor the legacy of what shaped out community. Remember that restaurant we all loved? That barber shop or record store? Oh my gosh I miss that old school drive-in theater! Get Better Making Merch – Each monthly kit features the best of the best. High end fabrics/styles, premium inks and the most advanced printing techniques. Hand printed custom boxes. Hang tags, hem labels and printed neck labels. All items custom packaged with trendy swag such as stickers, coasters, magnets and others. This allows us to produce and replicate what we’ll call the “Small Batch Treatment”. And it will get better each month! Bring our Team Together – Each person on our team plays a role in planning, creating, packaging and fulfilling these small batches. They get to hear the story, or share in telling the story if they’re familiar with that month’s drop. Funds Marketing and Researching & Development – The project is a learning juggernaut in motion. Each drop is a new chance to stretch our muscles in creativity, storytelling, design, production, packaging and fulfillment. Not only do we get to use talents within our walls we get the privilege of partnering with freelancers for storytelling, graphic design, videography and photography.

Here’s the good news: We completely sold out in 21 hours! Does this sound interesting to you? Implement it in your shop today!