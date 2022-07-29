Headlines
Screen Shop Sued by Apparel Company
The printer is accused of refusing to pay for nearly $500,000 in merchandise.
Unequal Technologies Company (UTC), a Philadelphia-based apparel maker, has filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mercury Screen Printing of Albany, NY.
UTC alleges Mercury entered into a contract to purchase $480,665.94 in lacrosse shoulder pads and is now refusing to pay, according to documents filed in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court.
The apparel company says that on or about May 20, 2022, CFO Kyle Cunningham contacted Mercury, who was “unwilling and refused to make payment” of invoices sent two months prior. Since that date, the screen printer has not responded to further requests for payment, the court documents say.
In a call placed to Mercury on Friday morning, a company representative told Screen Printing magazine, “I’m not sure what you’re referring to, and I don’t think there’s anybody here you can speak to.”
In addition to payment of the invoices, UTC is seeking treble damages of $348,000 plus attorneys’ fees.
UTC is represented by Walter J. Timby III of Gibson & Perkins in Media, PA. Mercury Screen Printing is represented by Terence M. Grugan of Ballard Spahr in Philadelphia.Advertisement
