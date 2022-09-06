Headlines
Screen Shop Workers Protest Outside of Building Following Layoffs
They’re accusing the business of unfair treatment, while the owner calls their demands “extortion.”
Crushin’ It Apparel, a screen printing business in Madison, Wisconsin, is the subject of local media reports as ex-employees have taken to picketing outside of the shop.
The protests started after owner Jeremy Kruk fired nine of his workers who refused to retract their names from a signed letter asking for better working conditions and more pay, The Capital Times reports.
“[Kruk] got angry because we came to deliver the letter saying we’d like to talk or have dialogue with him,” machine operator David Tecuatl told the outlet. “He doesn’t offer to talk with us or hear our complaints or listen to us.”
The letter was written after multiple employees reported problems receiving and depositing their paychecks. Kruk acknowledged the pay issues to The Capital Times, attributing the check problems to the company exceeding its allowed number of transactions within a month. He said that issue has since been resolved.
He also said the company’s funds are stretched thin after a recent fire destroyed the shop’s prior facility and all of its equipment. Kruk, however, noted employees were fully paid for the four months the company was closed after the fire.
“Shame on me because that’s how people repay you,” Kruk said, characterizing the ex-employees’ demands as “extortion.” He also called the letter written by the employees with the help of the nonprofit group Worker Justice Wisconsin, “an astronomically malicious and terrible thing to do to a small business.”Advertisement
Read more at The Capital Times.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
