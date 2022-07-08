Headlines
Seps.io Launches Art Services Program
Three monthly flat-rate options are available.
Seps.io has launched a production art service program for the screen printing community.
Screen printing shops can send unlimited requests to seps.io’s trained design professionals. Features include unlimited vector retrace, unlimited color separations, unlimited mockup and proofs for approval, and unlimited touchups to existing artwork. Users can also add embroidery digitizing for a complete package.
“Instead of spending weeks and months interviewing and trying to hire in-house graphic designers, you can easily add seps.io to your shop’s workflow in less than 30 minutes,” says owner Gavin StGeorges, founder/CEO, seps.io.
Seps.io offers three monthly flat-rate pricing options:
- One part-time designer for growing shops
- One full-time designer for busy shops
- A team for shops needing a custom solution
Visit seps.io to learn more.
