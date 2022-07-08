Connect with us

Headlines

Seps.io Launches Art Services Program

Three monthly flat-rate options are available.
mm

Published

20 mins ago

on

Seps.io has launched a production art service program for the screen printing community.

Screen printing shops can send unlimited requests to seps.io’s trained design professionals. Features include unlimited vector retrace, unlimited color separations, unlimited mockup and proofs for approval, and unlimited touchups to existing artwork. Users can also add embroidery digitizing for a complete package.

“Instead of spending weeks and months interviewing and trying to hire in-house graphic designers, you can easily add seps.io to your shop’s workflow in less than 30 minutes,” says owner Gavin StGeorges, founder/CEO, seps.io.

Seps.io offers three monthly flat-rate pricing options:

  • One part-time designer for growing shops
  • One full-time designer for busy shops
  • A team for shops needing a custom solution

Visit seps.io to learn more.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular