Several Large Print Houses Incorporate Kornit Digital Equipment

(PRESS RELEASE) LAS VEGAS, NV – Kornit Digital, a leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced that Custom Ink, the online leader for custom wearables and other swag for organizations, groups, and communities, has chosen Kornit technology to bolster its production capabilities. By transitioning a significant share of its printing from screen to digital direct-to-garment production, Custom Ink is supporting the growth of its business while accelerating its digital transition through a sustainable printing technology and providing customers with the highest-quality custom apparel, gear, and swag.

Mad Engine Global, a major licensed merchandise apparel company and early Kornit Apollo beta customer, is expanding its investment in the Apollo production lines and Atlas MAX fleet, for growing its on-demand digital production capacity. Offering exclusive and non-exclusive apparel of major brands such as Disney and Marvel, Mad Engine Global is shifting more of its apparel production from legacy screen-printing processes to digital production, capitalizing on the performance, unit economics, and quality.

Also, the Kornit is teaming with fashion pioneer OGAT (One Garment at a Time) a new brand launched by Pixartprinting, part of Cimpress, to power the future of fashion today. Creating high-quality, sustainable fashion and garments that overcome many of the obstacles associated with mass production, OGAT is set to disrupt the traditional fashion industry. It is crafted to help fashion brands redefine exclusivity, and the collaboration makes it possible to move quickly from concept to final product, enabling fast turnarounds. It also supports on-demand reordering, allowing brands to instantly respond to market needs, eliminating overstock and ensuring bestsellers always are available.

Next, one of the largest custom music and event merchandise providers in Germany is making its first move to digital by shifting production volumes from screen-printing processes to digital production, with Kornit Digital. Print Palace Textildruck is adopting the award-winning Kornit Apollo production line to accelerate productivity and agility while improving unit economics for mid-sized production runs without sacrificing quality.

For more than 30 years, Print Palace delivers robust, creative, quality apparel for top bands and fan merchandise, promotional apparel, and branded fashion. Originally dedicating much of its production capacity to screen printing, the company is now making a significant digital transformation by making its first move to digital. Supported by Kornit’s new All-Inclusive Click (AIC) model, the producer plans to use Kornit Apollo to handle production jobs of up to 500 pieces to improve overall speed and time-to-market, and additionally make its screen-printing business more profitable through a combined production approach.

Finally, T-Formation Inc., Tallahassee, FL, anleader in custom-decorated apparel serving major brands such as Adidas, PVH Corporate and Champion is further transitioning large volumes of production from legacy screen-printing lines to the Kornit Apollo.

With nearly 40 years in the business, T-Formation has traditionally relied on screen production to meet demand for custom-decorated apparel. Changing market dynamics, accelerated demand for rapid delivery, in-season replenishments, and sustainable production of high-quality garments first drove the company to invest in and now expand its use of on-demand digital production.