SGP to Hold 2022 Sustainability Summit

The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP; Sayville, NY) will host the 2022 Sustainability Summit on July 20 at Fenway Park, Boston. According to a statement from SGP, this year’s event is themed “The Power of Sustainable Print in the Digital World.”

“The Sustainability Summit is a unique event that brings together thought leaders and community stakeholders in pursuit of more accountable sustainable print supply chains,” the statement further reads. “This year, it will feature insightful presentations and roundtable discussions given by industry leaders on the power of sustainable print in a digital world.”

All SGP Community members, interested printers and print buyers are welcome to attend.

