News
SGP to Hold 2022 Sustainability Summit
The Sustainability Summit joins thought leaders and community stakeholders in pursuit of more accountable sustainable print supply chains.
The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP; Sayville, NY) will host the 2022 Sustainability Summit on July 20 at Fenway Park, Boston. According to a statement from SGP, this year’s event is themed “The Power of Sustainable Print in the Digital World.”
“The Sustainability Summit is a unique event that brings together thought leaders and community stakeholders in pursuit of more accountable sustainable print supply chains,” the statement further reads. “This year, it will feature insightful presentations and roundtable discussions given by industry leaders on the power of sustainable print in a digital world.”
All SGP Community members, interested printers and print buyers are welcome to attend.
For more information or to register, click here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Printing On Athletic Apparel
SGP to Hold 2022 Sustainability Summit
How Does Glow-in-the-Dark Ink Work?
Largest Screen Printer in Texas to Break Ground on New Facility
Screen Printing Company Sues US Postal Service
Apparel Printer Relocates HQ, Triples Square Footage
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Largest Screen Printer in Texas to Break Ground on New Facility
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Printing Company Sues US Postal Service
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Apparel Printer Relocates HQ, Triples Square Footage
-
Andy MacDougall1 week ago
One Bad Screen Can Ruin a Job – Make Sure It Doesn’t
-
Headlines5 days ago
Screen Printer to Build $9 Million Facility
-
Brain Squad2 days ago
“The Doctor Wants to Know How I Got Plastisol in My Blood”
-
Photo Gallery3 weeks ago
21 Photos from the ROQ Adventure Summit
-
Events4 weeks ago
Kornit Fashion Week London 2022 Recap: A Celebration of Sustainability and Ingenuity