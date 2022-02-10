Headlines
Shirt Company Banned from Using Its Own Logo
It settled a dispute with The North Face, which sued the company for trademark infringement.
A Raleigh-based shirt company is now barred from selling wares featuring its own logo after settling a trademark dispute with The North Face, Triangle Business Journal reports.
Six months ago, The North Face filed suit against Malik Grubbs, whose apparel company is called “The Trap Face.” The suit, according to the article, claims Grubbs copied the former brand’s signature half dome logo. The suit also expressed concern over Grubbs’ use of the word “trap” – a colloquial reference to illicit drugs – and the reputational damage The North Face could sustain from comparisons of the two brands.
The two parties since reached a settlement, one that affirms The North Face’s trademark rights, the article explains. The case has now been dismissed by the North Carolina Chief Business Court, which granted a permanent injunction against Grubbs. The ruling bars Grubbs from manufacturing, importing, advertising, marketing, promotion, supplying, or selling products bearing the infringing logo.
Read more at The Triangle Business Journal.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Shirt Lab to Hold Virtual Workshop Series
Shirt Company Banned from Using Its Own Logo
16 Shirts to Get You Ready for the Super Bowl
Screen Shop Owner Accused of Sexually Assaulting Employees
Meet the 4th Annual Rising Stars of Screen Printing: Lee Stuart
The Next Generation of Screen Printers: Tips for Hiring and Retaining Them
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Shop Owner Accused of Sexually Assaulting Employees
-
Rising Stars Awards3 weeks ago
Meet the 4th Annual Rising Stars of Screen Printing: Lee Stuart
-
News & Trends2 weeks ago
The Next Generation of Screen Printers: Tips for Hiring and Retaining Them
-
Best of the Business1 week ago
NJ Screen Shop Gets Its Big Break with Celebrity Partnership
-
Photo Gallery1 week ago
18 Photos from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2022
-
True Tales1 week ago
Client Says Shirts Are “Out of Spec” by a Millimeter, Demands a Deep Discount
-
Screen Printing2 weeks ago
Join the 2022 Screen Printing Mentorship Project
-
Product Wrap-Up3 weeks ago
Check Out the Latest Screen Printing Products for January-February