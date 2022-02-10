Connect with us

Shirt Company Banned from Using Its Own Logo

It settled a dispute with The North Face, which sued the company for trademark infringement.
Credit: Eastern District of NC

A Raleigh-based shirt company is now barred from selling wares featuring its own logo after settling a trademark dispute with The North Face, Triangle Business Journal reports.

Six months ago, The North Face filed suit against Malik Grubbs, whose apparel company is called “The Trap Face.” The suit, according to the article, claims Grubbs copied the former brand’s signature half dome logo. The suit also expressed concern over Grubbs’ use of the word “trap” – a colloquial reference to illicit drugs – and the reputational damage The North Face could sustain from comparisons of the two brands.

The two parties since reached a settlement, one that affirms The North Face’s trademark rights, the article explains. The case has now been dismissed by the North Carolina Chief Business Court, which granted a permanent injunction against Grubbs. The ruling bars Grubbs from manufacturing, importing, advertising, marketing, promotion, supplying, or selling products bearing the infringing logo.

Read more at The Triangle Business Journal.

