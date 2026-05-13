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Shirt Lab Announces 2026 AI Summit for Decorated Apparel Shops
Virtual event focuses on AI workflows for sales, marketing, operations, automation, and shop growth.
MESA, AZ — Shirt Lab has announced the 2026 Shirt Lab AI Summit, a one-day virtual event designed for the decorated apparel industry to help shops understand how to apply artificial intelligence in their businesses.
The Shirt Lab AI Summit will take place virtually on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, bringing together industry experts and operators to demonstrate AI workflows for screen printers, embroiderers, DTF shops, promotional product companies, and apparel decorators.
According to Shirt Lab, the summit is built around practical implementation rather than theory. Attendees will see live demonstrations, workflows, and operational systems they can use inside their businesses. The company says it has assembled a team of AI experts including Charity Gibson, Brian Piper, Ali Banholzer, Ritanshu Dokania, Jesse Freeby, and Chris Bates.
“Most decorators are hearing about AI everywhere, but they still don’t know what to actually do with it,” said Marshall Atkinson, co-founder of Shirt Lab. “This summit is about cutting through the noise and showing real workflows, real implementation, and real business applications that help shops save time, improve efficiency, and compete at a higher level.”
The summit follows a structured progression throughout the day, covering strategy, data, sales, marketing, automation, systems, and creative implementation. Sessions are designed to help attendees move beyond experimentation and begin building repeatable AI-driven processes inside their companies.
“We’ve made it a completely virtual event this year so everyone can attend,” Atkinson said. “No travel required.”
Featured topics include:
- Using AI to define ideal customers and identify qualified sales prospects
- Building AI-powered outreach and sales workflows
- Marketing automation and content generation
- AI systems for operational efficiency and workflow improvement
- Practical automation without requiring coding experience
- Creative AI applications for decorated apparel businesses
The event is designed for shop owners, production managers, sales teams, marketing leaders, customer service staff, operations managers, and apparel decorators and promotional product companies.Advertisement
Tickets for the Shirt Lab AI Summit are $97. Every registrant will also receive full access to the event recordings for future review and team training, plus a companion digital workbook designed to help attendees organize ideas, document workflows, and apply what they learn after the event.
“The decorators who learn AI systems now will build a significant advantage over the shops waiting on the sidelines,” Atkinson added. “AI is quickly becoming operational infrastructure, and the businesses learning how to use it effectively today will move faster, market better, and operate more efficiently tomorrow.”
The Shirt Lab AI Summit is fully virtual, allowing attendees worldwide to participate live. Registration is now open.
For event information and registration, visit https://shirtlabtribe.com/events/ai-summit.
About Shirt Lab: Shirt Lab is an education and training community focused on helping decorated apparel businesses improve sales, marketing, leadership, workflow, profitability, and operational performance through education, systems thinking, and implementation strategies.
MEDIA CONTACT: Marshall Atkinson, Shirt Lab, [email protected]
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