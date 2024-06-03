Press Releases
Shirt Lab Nashville 2024 Registration is Now Open
Tickets now on sale for August 9-10 event.
(PRESS RELEASE) Dubuque, IA — Shirt Lab has announced its newest live education event. This new event will focus on the art department and be a hands-on training lab for designers. Only 36 students will be allowed in this limited-seat class due to the class’s interactive nature.
Students will learn:
- Art Department Workflow – Sales to Art to Production
- Simulated Process Seps – learn to separate files in Photoshop properly
- Creating Art with Midjourney – harness the speed and power of AI in your art department.
Students must bring their own laptops with the latest version of Photoshop installed and a working account with Midjourney. As this is not a basic-level class, all attendees should have a solid understanding of these software platforms.
Rest assured, all sessions will be taught and proctored by industry veterans Dan “Dot-Tone” Campbell, JJ McCampbell, and Marshall Atkinson. With their combined experience of nearly one hundred years, they are master-level guides in simulated process seps and art department workflow.
Marshall Atkinson says, “If your art department needs help reducing time, increasing creativity, and developing simulated process separation skills, this is the one class that your team can not miss.”
The event will take place in the vibrant city of Nashville, TN. On Friday, August 9, we kick off with a networking event, providing a great opportunity to connect with fellow industry professionals. The education sessions will be held all day on Saturday, August 10, followed by a Celebration Dinner. The ticket price includes the Friday networking event, as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday.
Tickets are on sale now at www.shirtlablive.com. Most of the previous events have sold out, and with only 36 spots available, this one will go quickly.
