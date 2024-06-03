Connect with us

Press Releases

Shirt Lab Nashville 2024 Registration is Now Open

Tickets now on sale for August 9-10 event.
mm

Published

10 hours ago

on

(PRESS RELEASE) Dubuque, IA — Shirt Lab has announced its newest live education event. This new event will focus on the art department and be a hands-on training lab for designers. Only 36 students will be allowed in this limited-seat class due to the class’s interactive nature.

Students will learn:

  • Art Department Workflow – Sales to Art to Production
  • Simulated Process Seps – learn to separate files in Photoshop properly
  • Creating Art with Midjourney – harness the speed and power of AI in your art department.

Students must bring their own laptops with the latest version of Photoshop installed and a working account with Midjourney. As this is not a basic-level class, all attendees should have a solid understanding of these software platforms.

Rest assured, all sessions will be taught and proctored by industry veterans Dan “Dot-Tone” Campbell, JJ McCampbell, and Marshall Atkinson. With their combined experience of nearly one hundred years, they are master-level guides in simulated process seps and art department workflow.

Marshall Atkinson says, “If your art department needs help reducing time, increasing creativity, and developing simulated process separation skills, this is the one class that your team can not miss.”

The event will take place in the vibrant city of Nashville, TN. On Friday, August 9, we kick off with a networking event, providing a great opportunity to connect with fellow industry professionals. The education sessions will be held all day on Saturday, August 10, followed by a Celebration Dinner. The ticket price includes the Friday networking event, as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday.

Advertisement

Tickets are on sale now at www.shirtlablive.com. Most of the previous events have sold out, and with only 36 spots available, this one will go quickly.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Let’s Talk About It

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular