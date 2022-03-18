Press Releases
Shirt Lab Summit 2022 Registration Open Soon
Free event registration will open on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
(PRESS RELEASE) DUBUQUE, IA — For the third consecutive year in a row, Shirt Lab founders Tom Rauen and Marshall Atkinson have brought together an incredible lineup of the best and the brightest people for a unique and free online education experience.
The two-day event will start on Friday, April 1, and continue to Saturday, April 2, 2022.
The 2022 Shirt Lab Summit will be a two-day virtual event and focus on sales, marketing, and operations for the decorated apparel industry. Thirty-three experts have come together for a series of fun and engaging interviews.
- Day 1 – Bruce Ackerman, Alison Banholzer, Kevin Baumgart, Jay Busselle, Josh Carruth, Shelby Craig, Josh Ellsworth, Charity Gibson, Frank Good, Ross Hunter, Brittany Long, Justin McKibben, Tom Rauen, Kristine Shreve, Joel & Jodi Taylor, and Nick Wood.
- Day 2 – Marshall Atkinson, Cory Beal, Jason Berger, Erich Campbell, Terry Combs, Deborah Corn, Mark Coudray, Scott Detavernier, Lori Feldman, Johanna Gottlieb, Joyce Jagger, Mel Lay, Nate Leber, Jeremy Picker, Marc Ray, & Davis Slagle.
Here is the official Shirt Lab Summit 2022 Event Guide.
Shirt Lab Summit is free, but attendees may purchase lifetime access to the videos, transcripts, audio files, other upgrades, or join the Shirt Lab Tribe if they wish.Advertisement
To register for the Shirt Lab Summit to go shirtlabsummit.com.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Shirt Lab Summit 2022 Registration Open Soon
What it Takes to be Successful in the Screen Printing Business
Printing United Alliance Opens 2022-23 Student Scholarship Program
What Every Screen Shop Needs But Doesn’t Have
Mark Cuban Invests in Screen Printing Company
Famous Hip-Hop Artist Visits Screen Shop, Leaves an Unforgettable Stench Behind
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Articles3 weeks ago
What Every Screen Shop Needs But Doesn’t Have
-
Headlines1 week ago
Mark Cuban Invests in Screen Printing Company
-
True Tales3 days ago
Famous Hip-Hop Artist Visits Screen Shop, Leaves an Unforgettable Stench Behind
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires
-
Inbox2 weeks ago
14 Screen Printers Name What Sets Their Shops Apart
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Printavo, InkSoft Merge Through Private Equity
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
UPC Barcodes Set for Extinction in 2027
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Former NASCAR Driver Kasey Kahne Makes Screen Printing His New Pursuit