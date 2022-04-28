Connect with us

Headlines

Shop Employee Flown to Hospital After Getting Trapped Under T-Shirt Printing Press

She’s back to work now, and the company has invested in added safety measures.
mm

Published

26 mins ago

on

Shop Employee Flown to Hospital After Getting Trapped Under T-Shirt Printing Press
Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad, Facebook

A staff member of Special T’s Ambro Manufacturing (Flemington, NJ) was airlifted to a local hospital after she became trapped under a T-shirt printing press, according to Raritan Township police and as reported by the Essex Daily Voice.

The staff member did not sustain injuries, though she was flown to the hospital via helicopter in response to the shop’s 911 call, Sales and Marketing Manager Darren Amato told Screen Printing magazine. Doctors gave her ibuprofen and released her that night.

Amato said the staff member came back to work three days later.

“She stepped into the press, it was spinning and it kind of knocked her into one of the screens. She was rightfully startled, but she didn’t get hurt,” he said.

Amato said the accident has inspired the company to invest in added safety measures.

The printing press, he explained, is almost entirely guarded off except for the area in which the shirts are loaded and unloaded. To prevent staff members from using this unguarded area to access the press while it’s in operation, Special T’s has installed a custom mat that’s “essentially a big on-off switch,” Amato said. If there’s weight on the mat, the machine will pause.

Advertisement

Special T’s Ambro Manufacturing is a third-generation business that was founded in the 1940s by the Amato family’s grandfather, Joe. The company began offering screen printing and embroidery services in the ‘80s. It currently employs seven people.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE

Advertisement

Latest Feeds

Advertisement

Most Popular