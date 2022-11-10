Shop Tour: Trust Printshop

MATT LUCAS, OWNER of @trustprintshop, opened his doors to attendees of #phc2022 for not one, but two shop tours on the last day of the conference. Matt started the business in 2004 when he was 17. A tale as old as time, he needed shirts for the band he was in.

“I definitely didn’t mean to start a company, but it just happened,” he said to a room full of eager screen printers excited to see the innerworkings of his shop. His team (34 employees to date) moved into the Ft. Worth, Texas, building in 2015, specifically for the abundance of natural light.

“We built our own program to run the company,” says Matt. “Everyone is seeing the same info and has a custom interface showing only what they need.”

The shop’s most recent passion is global sustainability and “maintaining the customer base, employees, and the happiness we have,” he says. This happiness is apparent throughout the shop floor via a friendly shop dog, a husband and wife working alongside their newborn, and staff cheerfully speaking with other screen printers about their jobs and why they love working at Trust.

Matt’s pro tip for running a successful business? “You have to love solving problems.”

Check out the video to see the linear progression of the shop, which Matt calls “The Flow: Thinking in front, pre-production in the middle, receiving, printing, packaging, all in a straight line.”

