Events
Shop Tour: Trust Printshop
Attendees of PrintHustlers Conf 2022 get a behind-the-scenes look into the Ft. Worth business.
MATT LUCAS, OWNER of @trustprintshop, opened his doors to attendees of #phc2022 for not one, but two shop tours on the last day of the conference. Matt started the business in 2004 when he was 17. A tale as old as time, he needed shirts for the band he was in.
“I definitely didn’t mean to start a company, but it just happened,” he said to a room full of eager screen printers excited to see the innerworkings of his shop. His team (34 employees to date) moved into the Ft. Worth, Texas, building in 2015, specifically for the abundance of natural light.
“We built our own program to run the company,” says Matt. “Everyone is seeing the same info and has a custom interface showing only what they need.”
The shop’s most recent passion is global sustainability and “maintaining the customer base, employees, and the happiness we have,” he says. This happiness is apparent throughout the shop floor via a friendly shop dog, a husband and wife working alongside their newborn, and staff cheerfully speaking with other screen printers about their jobs and why they love working at Trust.
Matt’s pro tip for running a successful business? “You have to love solving problems.”
Check out the video to see the linear progression of the shop, which Matt calls “The Flow: Thinking in front, pre-production in the middle, receiving, printing, packaging, all in a straight line.”
Stay tuned for a full recap of PrintHustlers Conf 2022.
Read last year’s recap here.
Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Shop Tour: Trust Printshop
Stahls’ Announces Small Business Shop Makeover Winner
Stahls’ PVC Patches
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
True Tales3 weeks ago
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
-
Headlines1 week ago
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
-
Photo Gallery1 week ago
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker4 weeks ago
How to Use Instagram and TikTok to Sell More Shirts
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
S&S Activewear Names New CEO
-
Special Reports + Analysis1 week ago
30 Screen Printers Name Their Must-Have Tools and Equipment
-
Buzz Session3 weeks ago
Keeping Up with the Screen Printers