Shopworx Business Management Software

New purchasing tools will allow bulk assignment of items to purchase orders, reducing repetitive steps and streamlining complex buys.

ShopWorks will roll out a major upgrade to OnSite, an all-in-one business management software, later this year, including a redesigned user interface with multi-window capabilities for easier navigation and multitasking. New purchasing tools will allow bulk assignment of items to purchase orders, reducing repetitive steps and streamlining complex buys. Production scheduling offers bulk change options for events and machine assignments, along with summary views for clearer workload management. Added vendor integrations will improve product pricing and purchase order submissions.

Shopworx

MANUFACTURER: Shopworx
