#SPTakeoverTuesday Highlights 19 Screen Printing Shops and Counting

New social media initiative gives you a behind-the-scenes look into your favorite print businesses.

Every Tuesday, Screen Printing magazine highlights a print shop from our most recent issue of the magazine, an active member of the Brain Squad, a Women in Print Award winner, or a host of an upcoming industry event. Viewers get behind-the-scenes looks into different businesses across the globe, from PSI Screenprinting in Currumbin Waters, Queensland, Australia to IndigiMerch in Fort Kent, Alberta, Canada to Squeegee & Ink in Newbury, England.

Check out MADE Laboratory’s takeover in the video below. The team members at MADE, a testing, development, and education center located in Fort Worth, Texas, provided an exclusive tour of their facility, shop organization tips, and info on upcoming education opportunities.

Watch all #SPTakeoverTuesday content in the Highlights section of our IG profile @screenprintmag and stay tuned for next week’s takeover with Organic Robot Designs.

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

