#SPTakeoverTuesday Highlights 19 Screen Printing Shops and Counting
New social media initiative gives you a behind-the-scenes look into your favorite print businesses.
Every Tuesday, Screen Printing magazine highlights a print shop from our most recent issue of the magazine, an active member of the Brain Squad, a Women in Print Award winner, or a host of an upcoming industry event. Viewers get behind-the-scenes looks into different businesses across the globe, from PSI Screenprinting in Currumbin Waters, Queensland, Australia to IndigiMerch in Fort Kent, Alberta, Canada to Squeegee & Ink in Newbury, England.
Check out MADE Laboratory’s takeover in the video below. The team members at MADE, a testing, development, and education center located in Fort Worth, Texas, provided an exclusive tour of their facility, shop organization tips, and info on upcoming education opportunities.
Watch all #SPTakeoverTuesday content in the Highlights section of our IG profile @screenprintmag and stay tuned for next week’s takeover with Organic Robot Designs.
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
