S&S Activewear and alphabroder Announce Agreement to Combine and Create the Premier Partner for the Apparel Industry

(PRESS RELEASE) BOLINGBROOK, IL AND TREVOSE, PA — S&S Activewear, a tech-enabled provider of apparel and accessories, announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire alphabroder, a leading distributor of trade, retail, apparel brands and branded products. The combined company will unite two premier branded apparel distributors to better serve customers and suppliers across the diversified corporate and consumer markets.

Together, S&S Activewear and alphabroder will provide customers with greater choice of products and access to an enhanced portfolio of premium brands across apparel and branded product categories. As part of the transaction, S&S Activewear intends to make significant investments in technology, the integration and expansion of its sales force, its supply chain and distribution capabilities, and the employee experience to create an organization that delivers significant benefits to its customers and industry partners. The combined business will allow customers – and ultimately end-consumers – to benefit from faster, more accurate order fulfillment and increased inventory across in-demand categories, while improved delivery and transportation logistics support significant savings in carbon emissions.

S&S Activewear and alphabroder serve as a link between apparel and product manufacturers and a diverse set of customers in a rapidly evolving market, including apparel decorators, promotional product distributors, online retailers, team dealers and lifestyle brands. The combined company will focus on delivering greater value and market choice to customers and suppliers of all sizes.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement that unites two great companies and positions the S&S Activewear and alphabroder family of employees, customers, and vendors for long-term growth,” said Frank Myers, S&S Activewear CEO. “With the addition of alphabroder’s dedicated and experienced employee base, strong portfolio of brands and distribution capabilities, we will not only expand our product offering, but will also accelerate our investment in the customer experience, including our marketing, technology and supply-chain capabilities. Building on S&S Activewear’s 35-year track record of growth, we look forward to welcoming alphabroder to the organization while continuing to strengthen our win-win relationships with our industry partners.”

“We are thrilled to have found a partner in S&S Activewear that shares our customer-centric approach and commitment to investing in the brands, infrastructure and teams needed to build and strengthen successful long-term relationships,” said Dan Pantano, alphabroder CEO. “alphabroder has created one of the industry’s leading brand portfolios, and together with S&S Activewear, will benefit from an even stronger and deeper supply-chain network backed by integrated marketing and order fulfillment capabilities.”

S&S Activewear’s acquisition of alphabroder will build on its significant investments in its North American network and footprint. Since 2015, S&S Activewear has established twelve distribution centers, creating a nationwide coverage network to serve 99% of the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico within two days. As a combined business, S&S Activewear will focus on advancing its sustainability efforts, which has included the adoption of solar energy technology, high-efficiency LED lighting, water efficiency, and recycled packaging across the organization.

S&S Activewear and alphabroder have satisfied the regulatory review needed to complete the transaction. Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur later this year, S&S Activewear and alphabroder will continue to go to market under their respective brands and existing distribution channels. S&S Activewear CEO Frank Myers and alphabroder CEO Dan Pantano will lead a disciplined, multi-year integration process designed to maintain the sales momentum for each business and position the combined company for long-term growth.

UBS Investment Bank, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., TD Securities, BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Citizens Bank N.A., Natixis, RBC Capital Markets LLC and Truist Securities provided financing and served as financial advisors to Clayton Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”), S&S Activewear’s majority owner. Solomon Partners and SG Americas Securities LLC also served as financial advisors to CD&R. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal advisor to CD&R. Harris Williams served as exclusive financial advisor and Sheppard Mullin LLP served as legal advisor to alphabroder.

About S&S Activewear

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, S&S Activewear is a leading technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 80 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles, with over 4 million square feet of warehouse space across North America. S&S services a broad range of customers through its nationwide network, including retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional products distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customization.

About alphabroder