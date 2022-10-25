S&S Activewear Names New CEO

S&S Activewear, one of the largest suppliers of imprintable apparel for the promo products industry, has named Frank Myers its new chief executive, effective Nov. 1.

He is succeeding Jim Shannon, who will transition from his role as CEO to vice chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Myers joined S&S in 2009 and was named president last year after serving as CFO and COO. During his tenure, he has assisted Shannon in the company’s acquisition strategy and played a key role in guiding the company through the pandemic, according to a news release.

“Frank is a seasoned executive. His breadth of experience makes him the ideal candidate for overseeing S&S’s next chapter, and I believe there is no one better fit to handle this position,” Shannon said.

In the past two years, Shannon has orchestrated major acquisitions of suppliers TSC Apparel and TSF Sportswear and arranged the sale of S&S to a private equity firm. In August, the Advertising Specialty Institute named Shannon its 2022 Person of the Year.

Since S&S was acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Partners in January 2021, the company has expanded its sales force, operations staff and executive team. Myers will head a C-suite that includes Keith Shannon, chief revenue officer; Brian Beale, chief technology officer; Joy Kelly, chief human resources officer; and Christopher Kodosky, chief financial officer.

