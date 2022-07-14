Press Releases
S&S Activewear to Expand Midwest Distribution with New Facility
The company’s new 200,000-square-foot-operation will create 175 jobs and allow for next-day delivery options.
(PRESS RELEASE) BOLINGBROOK, IL — S&S Activewear is expanding its Midwest operations with a new distribution center in West Chester Township, Ohio. The location just outside of Cincinnati will expand the distribution network and improve service levels while reducing pressure on other locations within the network to better serve the growing customer base in the region.
S&S is committed to meeting the needs of the company’s expanding customer base while
also reducing its impact on the environment. One of the ways the company is working
toward this goal is by minimizing its carbon footprint through solar-generated energy at its facilities and emission offsetting initiatives.
“This facility is a significant investment in our future and underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class service and product availability to our customers in the Midwest and the Eastern United States,” Frank Myers, President of S&S Activewear, said. “By creating transportation efficiencies, the West Chester Township facility also allows us to reduce our carbon impact in the region.”
The additional space will allow S&S to operate more than 4.3MM square feet of warehouse space across North America, providing customers with even greater access to its products and services. The facility will also create additional next-day delivery options for a significant portion of S&S’s customer base while also providing approximately 175 jobs for the local area.
“S&S is committed to providing a high quality of life for our employees,” Jim Shannon, CEO of S&S Activewear, said. “We believe that by investing in our employees, we can attract and retain the best talent in the industry.”
S&S plans to open the warehouse in late Q3, with full shipping operations beginning in early Q4.Advertisement
For more information, visit ssactivewear.com.
S&S Activewear to Expand Midwest Distribution with New Facility
