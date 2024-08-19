STAHLS’ Adds Two New Master Distributors

(PRESS RELEASE) ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI – STAHLS’ has added Miami Screen Print Supply and WooHoo SPS-Screen Print Supplies as the newest Master Distributors for CAD-CUT HTV and Hotronix heat presses.

STAHLS’ partnership with Master Distributors gives apparel decorators across the United States faster access to trusted, reliable, and industry-leading materials, equipment and accessories. Miami Screen Print Supply and WooHoo SPS-Screen Print Supplies join a list of reputable suppliers, making STAHLS’ products easier to obtain for heat printers in every state.

Miami Screen Print Supply was founded in 2006 with commitment to providing printing businesses the highest quality supplies at competitive rates. Founder Kevin Fleury has more than 35 years of experience in screen printing, dedicating his career to providing the best supplies on the market paired with exceptional customer service.

Miami Screen Print Supply’s company mission is “to be the leading supplier of the finest quality screen printing products worldwide through innovation, efficiency, and flawless customer care.” Their dedication to both quality products and standout service makes them an ideal fit as a STAHLS’ Master Distributor, aligning perfectly with STAHLS’ own mission to help create confident, capable apparel decorators in charge of their own business goals.

WooHoo SPS-Screen Print Supplies is excited to add to their already vast inventory of plastisol inks, adhesive, emulsions, equipment, and other screen-printing accessories. As a Master Distributor of STAHLS’ heat printing products, they are strengthening their own mission of offering exceptional products and support to screen printers and decorators in the west.

“At WooHoo SPS-Screen Print Supplies, one of our most important aspects of our company is partnering with quality organizations and individuals that work as a collaborative team to ensure our customer success while using quality products,” says Barry Cundiff, WooHoo SPS-Screen Print Supplies Owner. “We look forward to distributing STAHLS’ products and integrating their vast knowledge, customer service, and quality products at WooHoo SPS-Screen Print Supplies.”

Advertisement

For more information about Miami Screen Print Supply, WooHoo SPS-Screen Print Supplies or more STAHLS’ Master Distributors, please visit stahls.com/distributors.