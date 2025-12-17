Brian Stahl, STAHLS’ Co-Founder and Longtime Operations Leader, Dies at 78

Brian Arthur Stahl, a decorated Vietnam veteran, proud Eagle Scout, co-founder and longtime operations leader at STAHLS’, passed away on November 22, 2025, in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was 78.

Born and raised in the Detroit, Michigan area, Brian was the son of Ernest and Murice Stahl. He carried a lifelong commitment to service, discipline, and integrity— values that shaped both his personal life and his decades-long impact on the decorated apparel industry.

Brian attended Adrian College, where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. In the mid-1970s, he joined his brother, Ted Stahl, in purchasing the family business from their parents. What began decades earlier in a Detroit garage cutting felt letters and numbers grew, under their leadership, into STAHLS’ — now a global leader in custom apparel decoration technology. According to CEO Carleen Gray, “Although he retired from STAHLS’ in 2003, we still have many team members who remember Brian as an important mentor and teacher, especially when it comes to quality standards still in place today.”

As Head of Operations for more than 30 years, Brian was instrumental in building the foundation that allowed STAHLS’ to scale while maintaining uncompromising quality standards. He was widely known throughout the industry from trade shows, customer visits, and behind-the-scenes work that customers rarely saw — but always felt.

“Brian was indispensable to the foundational success of STAHLS’,” said Ted Stahl. “He built the operational backbone of our company with an unwavering focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and efficiency. He cared deeply about doing things the right way and believed that quality only mattered if the customer agreed. He also brought humor, generosity, and heart into everything he did.”

Advertisement

Brian’s leadership helped drive many of the operational practices that became hallmarks of the STAHLS’ brand, including advancements in water-jet cutting for twill and sports applications, the implementation of systematic production flow and quality monitoring, the creation of the company’s internal “Quality College,” and the push for same-day shipping and fast turnaround long before speed became an industry expectation.

Known for his sharp problem-solving skills, exacting standards, and approachable leadership style, Brian had a rare ability to see both the big picture and the smallest detail. He was equally respected by customers, vendors, and employees, many of whom credit him with shaping the company’s culture of accountability and customer-first thinking.

Outside of work, Brian was an accomplished and passionate sailor, competing for many years in the Port Huron to Mackinac and Marion-Newport to Bermuda races. Those who sailed with him knew the same traits that defined his professional life: preparation, determination, and camaraderie.

Brian is survived by his wife, Janice Galasso Stahl; his brother, Ted Stahl, and wife Mary; his adopted son, Michael Stahl, and wife Brooke; and grandchildren Grady and Mia. He is also survived by his niece, Sarah Free, her husband Travis, and their children Evan and Reese, as well as twelve nieces and nephews and twenty great-nieces and great-nephews.

He will be remembered for his generosity, quick wit, steady leadership, and the lasting impact he made on the industry he helped shape.

In honor of his military service, Brian will be inurned with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Celebrations of Life will be held in Michigan and North Carolina.

Advertisement