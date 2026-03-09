Press Releases
STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine Adds Dye Sublimation Capability Through Vapor Apparel Partnership
STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine has launched dye sublimation for apparel decoration in partnership with Vapor Apparel, adding the capability to its existing portfolio of decoration methods.
(PRESS RELEASE) ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI — STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine has added dye sublimation for apparel decoration, launching in partnership with Vapor Apparel.
The addition introduces spot sublimation decoration for performance garments on 100% polyester apparel. Vapor Apparel’s performance styles are now integrated into Fulfill Engine for network decoration. The garments feature moisture-wicking, quick-drying construction with UPF 50+ sun protection.
“Vapor Apparel was built around one core principle — engineer blanks for the high heat of digital printing, specifically sublimation,” said Jackson Burnett, president of Vapor Apparel. “Bringing our Sublimation Certified styles to the STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine platform ensures decorators can access garments designed for color vibrancy, consistency and production reliability at scale.”
Dye sublimation is a digital decoration method that permanently bonds color into polyester fibers, creating a lightweight, breathable finish with no hand-feel. The on-demand production model does not require decorators to carry inventory. Vapor Apparel will be the exclusive apparel offering for sublimation within Fulfill Engine at launch.
Dye sublimation joins other decoration methods available within Fulfill Engine, including DTF, DTG, embroidery, screen printing, UV printing, UV DTF, engraving and Liquid 3D.
For more information, visit fulfillengine.com.
