Headlines
STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine Partners With Spoke Custom to Add 70-Plus Products
Print-on-demand platform adds drinkware, home goods, and technology items from brands including CamelBak and Klean Kanteen.
STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine, a print-on-demand technology provider, has partnered with Spoke Custom to add more than 70 customizable products to its platform, the company announced Monday.
The new products span drinkware, home goods, office, and technology categories from brands including CamelBak, Welly, Klean Kanteen, and Arctic Zone, according to the company. The integration allows decorators, dealers, and distributors to expand beyond apparel offerings.
According to STAHLS’, the partnership enables Fulfill Engine users to access the new product lineup alongside the 8,000 products already available in the platform’s catalog. The company said users can order any quantity through automated production without maintaining inventory or meeting minimum order requirements.
The platform supports multiple decoration methods including full-wrap dye sublimation, UV printing, and laser engraving, according to the announcement. Fulfill Engine integrates with e-commerce platforms including Shopify and OrderMyGear for order fulfillment.
“Fulfill Engine was built to help empower brands to grow, automate and thrive,” said Jayson Tompkins, chief digital officer and co-founder of STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine. “By partnering with Spoke Custom, we’re giving users more ways to create and sell on demand, expanding their offerings beyond apparel with access into new, premium high-margin product categories.”
Dale Manning, senior director of POD sales at Spoke Custom, said the partnership connects the company’s products with demand through Fulfill Engine’s automated platform. “Together, we’re excited to bring products and brands you can’t get anywhere else, all without sacrificing quality,” Manning said.Advertisement
About Spoke Custom: Spoke Custom, a division of PCNA is a market leader in hard goods decoration, offering a wide range of customizable items produced through advanced methods like full-wrap sublimation, UV printing, and laser engraving. Built for speed, quality, and flexibility, Spoke Custom empowers decorators and brands to expand their offerings with ease. Learn more at www.spokecustom.com.
About Fulfill Engine: STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine is the all-in-one solution for managing custom fulfillment from product creation to order capture and fulfillment, ensuring efficient and cost-effective production for in-house decoration or outsourced products. With a connected ecosystem of e-commerce stores, apparel suppliers and decoration, Fulfill Engine is built to simplify fulfillment for both print-on-demand and bulk production. Learn more at www.fulfillengine.com.
