Stahls’ Hosts Global Company Meeting
Topics of discussion included sustainability, the latest advancements in heat press technology, and more.
(PRESS RELEASE) Dillingen, Germany — STAHLS’ recently held its biannual Global Meeting in Dillingen, Germany, with over 40 members of its leadership team from four continents, with every discipline represented including software innovation, IT, manufacturing, global sustainability, customer service, education, marketing, finance, branding, licensing and commercial sales. This event marks a significant milestone in STAHLS’ commitment to driving innovation while ensuring the highest quality and connected manufacturing across the globe.
With a focus on STAHLS’ corporate philosophy of innovation, the meeting showcased initiatives aimed at enhancing product quality standards, patent protection, and other global initiatives designed to benefit heat printing technology customers worldwide.
“Our global company meeting underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and quality assurance throughout all our manufacturing processes” said Carleen Gray, CEO of STAHLS’. “When it comes to garment decoation technology, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, ensuring that our products and services meet the highest standards of quality and reliability for our customers around the world.”
The meeting brought together the company’s global leadership team to collaborate, share insights, and align strategies for the future. Topics of discussion included sustainability, the latest advancements in heat press technology, best practices in heat transfer quality assurance, manufacturing and distribution expansion plans and the future of custom apparel and how software is changing the game.
STAHLS’ remains committed to driving innovation, protecting intellectual property rights, and delivering exceptional value to customers worldwide.
About STAHLS’: STAHLS’, a GroupeSTAHL company, is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies. STAHLS’ provides customers with the most economical and efficient ways to decorate garments. STAHLS’ is headquartered in St. Clair Shores, MI, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit stahls.com, call 800.4.STAHLS, or email karin.bellinghausen@stahls.com.Advertisement
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET'S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more.
