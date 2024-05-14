Press Releases
STAHLS’ Introduces Contract Printing Services for Apparel & Headwear
Service can help existing STAHLS’ customers who are at capacity and need fulfillment assistance.
(PRESS RELEASE) St. Clair Shores, MI – STAHLS’ has announced contract printing services for apparel decorators who have overflow production needs or incoming requests that are outside of their in-house capabilities.
STAHLS’ contact printing is designed for existing STAHLS’ customers who are at capacity and need assistance with some level of fulfillment. Whether it’s help with a high-volume order run, a client request that requires additional equipment, or simply keeping up with orders during peak operation, STAHLS’ is now an available vendor for fully decorated apparel and headwear.
With over 90 years of heat printing innovation and expertise, decorators can trust that when they partner with STAHLS, they will receive high-quality decorated apparel at a fast pace. STAHLS’ contract printing services enable heat printers to continue increasing their profits and satisfy more customers while saving valuable production time.
Existing businesses can use STAHLS’ fulfillment for DTF transfers or Emblem & Patch orders to continue servicing their customers without taking on any additional production time, labor, equipment, or overhead. Decorators can order blanks from the integrated SanMar, S&S Activewear, and Alphabroder catalogs, assign custom transfers from their STAHLS’ account, and schedule fulfillment for drop shipping – all in just a few clicks.
Contract printing is currently available for UltraColor MAX™ direct to film transfers and STAHLS’ Emblems & Patches. Users must have an active STAHLS’ account with a valid tax exemption certificate on file to be eligible for apparel and headwear fulfillment services. Visit stahls.com/fulfillment-pr. to get started. Learn more information by watching the video at stahls.com/overflow-pr.
About STAHLS': STAHLS', a GroupeSTAHL company, is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies. STAHLS' provides customers with the most economical and efficient ways to decorate garments. STAHLS' is headquartered in St. Clair Shores, MI, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit stahls.com, call 800.4.STAHLS, or email karin.bellinghausen@stahls.com.
