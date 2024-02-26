Press Releases
STAHLS’ Launches Free Easy View LTE Online Designer
Service provides instant access to over 10,000 pieces of clip art and 200 fonts.
(PRESS RELEASE) St. Clair Shores, MI – STAHLS’ is announcing the launch of Easy View® LTE, a free online designer that allows decorators to easily create unique artwork from a library of professionally designed templates, without any graphic design experience needed.
Users can choose from a variety of customizable fonts, clip art, layouts, and more to offer distinct designs and personalized logos for any customer. The designer is free to anyone with a STAHLS’ account. There are no restrictions, subscription fees, or membership commitments.
To access the Easy View LTE® Online Designer, decorators can simply login into their STAHLS’ account and start designing. If not already registered, users can create an account for free via stahls.com.
Easy View® LTE provides instant access to over 10,000 pieces of clip art, 7,000 customizable layouts, and 200 fonts. The online designer also allows users to upload their own clip art or logos to incorporate into existing layouts.
For more information about the Easy View® LTE Online Designer, visit stahls.com/easy-view-pr.
Advertisement
ABOUT STAHLS’: STAHLS’, a GroupeSTAHL company, is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies. STAHLS’ provides customers with the most economical and efficient ways to decorate garments. STAHLS’ is headquartered in St. Clair Shores, MI, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit stahls.com, call 800.4.STAHLS, or email karin.bellinghausen@stahls.com.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Escaping Price-Driven Competition, Part 2: Defining Value Beyond the Norms of Quality, Service and Price
STAHLS’ Launches Free Easy View LTE Online Designer
Gildan Ultra Cotton 2000 Gets Soft
Meet Our New Editor-in-Chief
STAHLS’ Redefines Apparel Customization with Acquisition of Fulfill Engine
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Round Rock Celebrates Grand Opening
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Press Releases1 month ago
VersaSTUDIO BY-20 Becomes First Desktop DTF Printer to Earn a BLI 2024 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Grimco Giving Away a Free ROQ YOU Automatic Screen Printing Press at Impressions Long Beach
-
Columns4 weeks ago
5 Revenue Generators You Likely Aren’t Thinking About
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy4 weeks ago
Getting “Tuff” with Art
-
Marshall Atkinson2 months ago
6 Ideas to Build a Better Sales Engine For Your Business
-
Columns1 month ago
How Your Print Business Can Escape Price-Driven Competition … Forever
-
Editor's Note2 weeks ago
Meet Our New Editor-in-Chief
-
Special Reports + Analysis1 month ago
Small Shop Automation Solutions