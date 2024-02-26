STAHLS’ Launches Free Easy View LTE Online Designer

(PRESS RELEASE) St. Clair Shores, MI – STAHLS’ is announcing the launch of Easy View® LTE, a free online designer that allows decorators to easily create unique artwork from a library of professionally designed templates, without any graphic design experience needed.

Users can choose from a variety of customizable fonts, clip art, layouts, and more to offer distinct designs and personalized logos for any customer. The designer is free to anyone with a STAHLS’ account. There are no restrictions, subscription fees, or membership commitments.

To access the Easy View LTE® Online Designer, decorators can simply login into their STAHLS’ account and start designing. If not already registered, users can create an account for free via stahls.com.

Easy View® LTE provides instant access to over 10,000 pieces of clip art, 7,000 customizable layouts, and 200 fonts. The online designer also allows users to upload their own clip art or logos to incorporate into existing layouts.

For more information about the Easy View® LTE Online Designer, visit stahls.com/easy-view-pr.

