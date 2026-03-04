Press Releases
STAHLS’ Makes Liquid 3D Emblem Technology Available Direct to Decorators
STAHLS’ has expanded availability of Liquid 3D , making the patent-pending technology accessible for direct order.
(PRESS RELEASE) ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI — STAHLS’ has launched Liquid 3D, its dimensional emblem technology, directly on stahls.com. The patent-pending product was previously available only through STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine platform.
Unlike traditional rubber patches or raised ink effects, Liquid 3D uses a textile-based fabrication process that integrates high-definition printing with adhesive technology to produce a dimensional emblem.
“Now, by making Liquid 3D available directly through stahls.com, we’re putting dimensional branding into the hands of every decorator,” said Josh Ellsworth, chief revenue officer of STAHLS’. “Whether you apply in-house or leverage Fulfill Engine, the opportunity to sell higher-margin, standout products is more accessible than ever.”
Liquid 3D produces raised, high-definition emblems with no minimums or setup fees. Key features include:
- Full-color, high-definition 3D finishes
- No minimums and no setup fees
- Made in the USA
- On-demand production with fast turnaround
- Order loose emblems or pre-applied through Fulfill Engine
Decorators upload vector artwork into an online builder at stahls.com/liquid-3d, add texture and elevation to customize the finish, and receive pricing instantly. Base price starts at $5 each, with exact pricing determined after artwork is uploaded.
Liquid 3D is designed to pair with the Hotronix 360 IQ Hat Press and the Quick Snap Platen Cover for pressure distribution and consistent results.Advertisement
For more information, visit stahls.com/liquid-3d.
