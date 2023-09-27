Media & Substrates
Stahls’ Pre-Aligned Twill Transfers
No-sew, custom appliqué look.
Stahls’ Custom Cut Pre-Aligned Perma-Twill transfers offer a custom appliqué look with heat transfer application. Designed for jerseys, fanwear, and more, the laser-cut twill transfers feature a smooth, straight edge and the look and feel of embroidery without sewing, according to the company. Users can choose between 18 color options; each color of the design (up to 3) arrives pre-aligned on a carrier.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
