Stahls’ Pre-Aligned Twill Transfers 

Stahls’ Pre-Aligned Twill Transfers  

No-sew, custom appliqué look.

Stahls’ Custom Cut Pre-Aligned Perma-Twill transfers offer a custom appliqué look with heat transfer application. Designed for jerseys, fanwear, and more, the laser-cut twill transfers feature a smooth, straight edge and the look and feel of embroidery without sewing, according to the company. Users can choose between 18 color options; each color of the design (up to 3) arrives pre-aligned on a carrier.

Stahls’

MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s
