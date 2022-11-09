Connect with us

Stahls’ PVC Patches

Designed for apparel and hard goods.

Stahls’ has launched PVC Patches custom dimensional transfers engineered with a soft and flexible feel plus durability for heavy apparel, outerwear, and hard goods including hats, jackets, bags, water bottles, tumblers, backpacks, and more. The transfers offer a rubber look and feel with a waterproof matte finish. Available with heat apply or pressure-sensitive adhesive backing.

Stahls’

