Media & Substrates
Stahls’ PVC Patches
Designed for apparel and hard goods.
Stahls’ has launched PVC Patches custom dimensional transfers engineered with a soft and flexible feel plus durability for heavy apparel, outerwear, and hard goods including hats, jackets, bags, water bottles, tumblers, backpacks, and more. The transfers offer a rubber look and feel with a waterproof matte finish. Available with heat apply or pressure-sensitive adhesive backing.
MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
