STAHLS’ Shop Management Software

Features include real-time inventory tracking, supplier integration, QR-coded job labels, paperless work orders, and more.

STAHLS’ has enhanced its Fulfill Engine platform with bulk ordering and advanced shop management tools to boost production efficiency for screen printers. The all-in-one software streamlines operations by supporting both large-scale runs and on-demand orders with automated workflows that cut manual entry and speed output. Features include real-time inventory tracking, supplier integration, QR-coded job labels, paperless work orders, e-commerce and Shopify integration, and automated shipping. By unifying quoting, sourcing, staging, production tracking, and fulfillment, it helps printers scale, stay competitive, and expand capabilities without new equipment.

