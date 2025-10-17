STAHLS’ Shop Management Software

STAHLS’ has enhanced its Fulfill Engine platform with bulk ordering and advanced shop management tools to boost production efficiency for screen printers. The all-in-one software streamlines operations by supporting both large-scale runs and on-demand orders with automated workflows that cut manual entry and speed output. Features include real-time inventory tracking, supplier integration, QR-coded job labels, paperless work orders, e-commerce and Shopify integration, and automated shipping. By unifying quoting, sourcing, staging, production tracking, and fulfillment, it helps printers scale, stay competitive, and expand capabilities without new equipment.

