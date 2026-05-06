STAHLS’ Signs Licensing Agreement with Major League Soccer

(PRESS RELEASE) ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI — STAHLS’, a heat printing and apparel decoration company, has announced an official licensing agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) to deliver names, numbers, and customization components across on-field and retail applications.

Through this agreement, STAHLS’ will support MLS clubs, equipment managers, and retail partners with names, numbers, and embellishments. According to the company, its decoration solutions enable on-demand customization, allowing fans to personalize jerseys in real time and giving teams flexibility to introduce new designs and special edition drops.

The collaboration positions STAHLS’ to deliver customized products to the league’s fanbase during what the company describes as a significant period for North American soccer.

“This partnership is about enhancing the connection between teams and their fans,” said Chris Hooks, Vice President of Sports Licensing at STAHLS’. “With on-demand and heat printing capabilities, we’re helping clubs and retailers deliver premium, customized jerseys faster and more efficiently, whether that’s in the stadium or online. It creates more opportunities for fans to engage with their teams in a personal way.”

“Working with STAHLS’ marks an exciting step forward for Major League Soccer as we continue to elevate the quality, innovation, and accessibility of our fan merchandise,” said Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products. “STAHLS’ is an industry leader with expertise in customization and on-demand decoration, and this agreement reflects our shared commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience for fans across the league.”

By combining heat printing with on-demand capabilities, STAHLS’ supports both on-field and retail environments, the company said, helping streamline operations while supporting product quality. The company describes the result as a more dynamic merchandising model for teams, retailers, and fans.

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“Fans today expect more personalization and immediacy, and MLS is well positioned to meet that demand,” said Carleen Gray, CEO of STAHLS’. “Our focus is delivering the quality and reliability that professional sports require, while helping create memorable fan experiences through customization. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, growth, and the future of the game.”

As soccer continues to grow globally, the collaboration enables MLS to expand its customization offerings and deepen fan engagement, according to STAHLS’. The agreement with MLS is part of the company’s broader investment in global soccer.