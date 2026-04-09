Press Releases
STAHLS’ Takes Heat Press Pro Day on Tour
Half-day workshops will bring hands-on heat printing training and business strategies to markets across the U.S. throughout 2026.
(PRESS RELEASE) St. Clair Shores, MI — STAHLS’ is taking its Heat Press Pro Day on the road with Heat Press Pro Day on Tour, a traveling, hands-on education experience designed to help decorators, entrepreneurs, and print professionals work with heat printing.
Heat Press Pro Day on Tour delivers in-person, half-day workshops hosted in key markets across the United States, giving attendees direct access to STAHLS’ education team, real equipment, and production strategies. Designed for both new and experienced decorators, each stop offers practical training focused on improving efficiency, expanding product offerings, and increasing margins through heat printing techniques.
“Decorators learn best when they can touch the equipment, see the process, and ask real questions about their business,” said Kelly Walters, Director of Experiential Marketing at STAHLS’. “Heat Press Pro Day on Tour brings that experience directly to local communities, making it easier than ever to gain hands-on skills, explore new decoration methods, and walk away with strategies that drive growth immediately.”
Each Heat Press Pro Day on Tour event features:
- Hands-on training covering the complete heat printing workflow, from setup to application
- Live demonstrations of decoration methods, including LIQUID 3D™ logos, DTF transfers, screen printed transfers, emblems and patches, HTV, and specialty finishes
- Business and pricing strategies focused on profitability, workflow efficiency, and scalable production
- Insight into trending garments and finishes, including popular blanks and decoration combinations
- Networking opportunities with fellow decorators, shop owners, and industry professionals
To keep the experience interactive, attendance at each location is limited.Advertisement
Registration for Heat Press Pro Day on Tour is $25, which is credited back to each attendee’s STAHLS’ account after attendance. Participants also receive custom samples and exclusive product insights.
Each event is led by members of the STAHLS’ education, marketing, and sales teams.
Heat Press Pro Day on Tour will continue rolling out in cities across the U.S. throughout 2026. Decorators can view upcoming locations and register at stahls.com/pro-day
ABOUT STAHLS: STAHLS’, a GroupeSTAHL company, specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of custom apparel decorating technologies. STAHLS’ is headquartered in St. Clair Shores, MI, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit stahls.com, call 800.4.STAHLS, or email [email protected].
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