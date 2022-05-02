Art, Ad, or Alchemy
Stencil Science
Dave Dennings digs into the chemistry, physics, math, and magic behind screen making.
Screen making is arguably the most important job in any shop, and it deserves to be respected as such. Dave Dennings of Kiwo gives the lowdown on the screen making process and explains how he ended up as an authority on the subject. Read the accompanying column here.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
