Steven Farag

Campus Ink | CEO



Joining a small print shop at the University of Illinois post-graduation, Steven has built a business model that extends to college campuses around the country. Rooted in education, Campus Ink enables college students and athletes to sell apparel and earn profit along the way. Campus Ink’s recent traction and success navigating the new legislation regarding athletes, name, image, and likeness led to an investment by billionaire, Mark Cuban. You’ll find Steven traveling to tradeshows with his good friend Bruce from Printavo, as he co-hosts the Printavo, Print Hustlers Podcast.