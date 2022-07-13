Steven Farag
Campus Ink | CEO
Joining a small print shop at the University of Illinois post-graduation, Steven has built a business model that extends to college campuses around the country. Rooted in education, Campus Ink enables college students and athletes to sell apparel and earn profit along the way. Campus Ink’s recent traction and success navigating the new legislation regarding athletes, name, image, and likeness led to an investment by billionaire, Mark Cuban. You’ll find Steven traveling to tradeshows with his good friend Bruce from Printavo, as he co-hosts the Printavo, Print Hustlers Podcast.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
