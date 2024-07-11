Connect with us

4 hours ago

Stickers International Labels on a Roll

Ideal for use in creating company and product identification, promotional messages, and gift packaging.

Stickers International, a one-stop custom manufacturer of pressure-sensitive decals, now offers labels on a roll. Rolls allow you to save money over sheets and offer more variety of shapes and sizes. They are ideal for use in creating company and product identification, promotional messages, and gift packaging. Choose from three materials: paper, vinyl, or clear/transparent. There are no minimums or set-up fees, and you can make your decal as creative and unique as you want.

