Stickers International Neon Stickers

Fluorescent vinyl stickers offered in yellow, pink, orange, and green.

Stickers International’s Fluorescent Stickers are digitally printable, waterproof, tear resistant, and UV resistant. Offered in neon yellow, orange, pink, and green, the stickers are supplied in sheets with sizes ranging from .5 x .5 in. to 8.81 x 8.64 in. A strong adhesive provides outdoor durability of 24 months for yellow and 18 months for orange, pink, and green on flat and slightly curved surfaces.

POST CATEGORIES