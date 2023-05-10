Media & Substrates
Stickers International Reflective Decals
High-visibility self-adhesive stickers for indoor/outdoor use.
Stickers International has added Reflective Stickers, high-visibility vinyl decals that flare when hit with a beam of light. The self-adhesive, pressure-sensitive light sliver stickers are waterproof and tear and UV resistant for indoor or outdoor applications such as safety labels, parking permits, security/warning stickers, safety gear decoration, drinkware, and more. The nonyellowing stickers are supplied on sheets in sic stock shapes or custom sizes ranging from .5 x .5 in. to 8.81 x 8.64 in.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Stickers International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Walmart Pulls Shirt with Hidden Obscenity
-
Best of the Business2 weeks ago
There Are Boundless Benefits of Mentoring Young Entrepreneurs
-
Headlines1 week ago
T-Shirt Maker Sued by Trader Joe’s
-
Marshall Atkinson2 weeks ago
7 Strategies for Beating Your Competition
-
Andy MacDougall2 weeks ago
Live-Printed Poster Raises $15,000 for Long Beach Nonprofit
-
Buzz Session1 week ago
Do Screen Printers Donate Used Equipment to Schools or Other Print Shops?
-
Andy MacDougall23 hours ago
Did Mondo Get Funko’d?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ohio Screen Printer Plans Expansion