Stop Giving Free Quotes, Start Making Micro-Upgrades, Find Your Special 5%

WE PUBLISH MAGAZINES for pet stores, eyecare shops, jewelry stores and more. Not exactly the first place you’d look for advice on running a screen-printing shop. But every one of those publications shares Screen Printing’s DNA — helping independent owners build stronger businesses. So we started mining that cross-industry wisdom for the scraps of wisdom that apply to your world. The column is called “Borrowed Brilliance”, and we think you’ll be surprised how much of it fits.

From the World of Pet Care

Commit to Monthly Micro-Upgrades

Lasting growth happens through consistent operational upgrades. Business coach Candace D’Agnolo suggests choosing one internal area to improve every month, such as updating a standard operating procedure (SOP), analyzing inventory or training staff. Twelve small improvements per year transform your business into a significantly more profitable and scalable machine by December, she tells Pets+ magazine.

From the World of Signs

Stop Helping for Free

Are you tired of being the “free design department” for customers who fish for ideas but never buy? Sign industry expert Dale Salamacha suggests a firm approach: charge for your time. While it’s great to brainstorm with your “Top 10” loyal clients, casual prospects who continually “fish for ideas” without committing should be billed by the hour. Charging for consultations immediately weeds out unserious customers and ensures your professional expertise is valued. If a prospect feels this is “nickel and diming,” they likely don’t value your time anyway, he says. This strategy drastically reduces time-wasting conversations and allows you to focus your energy on clients who are actually ready to invest in your services, Salamacha writes in Signs of the Times.

From the World of Vision

Find Your “5% Magic”

Most of the work involved in running a business—payroll, rent, and HR—is the same across every industry. To stand out, you must focus on the small fraction of your business that is unique. Brianna Rhue, OD, notes that while 95% of business management is universal, “It’s the 5% difference — that magic only you can bring — that makes your business stand out.” Whether that’s a specific jingle, a specialized expertise or a unique way of greeting customers, identifying and leaning into that “magic” is what builds a lasting brand, she tells INVISION.